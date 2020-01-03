Kevin Smith Gives Update On Mallrats Sequel

While Kevin Smith has finally secured Jeff Anderson to appear in a third Clerks movie, it seems that the Mallrats sequel he is writing for Jason Lee has captured his imagination a bit more over the last few days. After saying over the weekend that Twilight of the Mallrats was on his mind, Smith took to Twitter today to reveal that he had been writing it for msot of the last three days. After coming up for air and seeing what the rest of the world was up to on social media, Smith said that he has decided to retreat back to the ’90s and work on the script some more.

The sequel, as well as Clerks 3, was something that Smith had already attempted once before — first as a film and then a TV series — but failed to get off the ground before Jay & Silent Bob Reboot happened. Now, it seems that Reboot has changed his perspective somewhat on how to approach follow-ups to his beloved ’90s hits, and he’s writing new versions of both.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Been happily lost in the 90’s, writing Twilight of the Mallrats for most of the last 72 hours,” Smith tweeted today. “Jumped online a minute ago to see what the real world’s been up to and…well, now I’m headed *back* to my safe made-up Mall to write pop culture bon mots for Brodie Bruce instead.”

Brodie appeared in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, having moved his comic shop into an abandoned mall. It seems likely that the sequel will deal with the death spiral that many suburban malls are in, and the marital strife hinted at during Brodie’s scenes in Reboot. Like Jay (Jason Mewes), Brodie apparently has a daughter — Banner Bruce, named for the Incredible Hulk — who may also make an appearance.

It is difficult to know whether Jeremy London, Claire Forlani, or Shannen Doherty might appear in the film. While they all had significant roles in the first movie, hey have not reappeared in Smith’s work as regularly since. Forlani and London have never shown up again, and Doherty’s last View Askew appearance was in 2001’s Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, in which she briefly played herself in a cameo role.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, meanwhile, is coming to home video later this month. Smith told ComicBook.com back when it was hitting theaters that there will also be a commentary track recorded and released on one of his podcasts.