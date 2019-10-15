Kevin Smith Gushes Over His Daughter’s Part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

This has been a big week for Quentin Tarantino's upcoming feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film's latest trailer dropped yesterday, and the movie also had its world premiere at Cannes. The film has a star-studded cast, but there's one actor in the movie that Kevin Smith is especially excited about. The director best known for Clerks and Mallrats took to Instagram this week to celebrate the fact that his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, is in the new Tarantino movie.

"Proud Dad Alert: This image is from the brand new @onceinhollywood trailer. On the right is my favorite actress in the business, @harleyquinnsmith! My kid is featuring in a film by my favorite filmmaker, #quentintarantino! F***, am I glad she gets to be in a Tarantino film before slumming it with her Old Man and @jaymewes in @jayandsilentbob Reboot!," Smith wrote.

As mentioned in the post, Smith is currently working on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the follow-up to his 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. In a full circle move, Harley Quinn actually played Baby Silent Bob in the first movie. She'll be appearing in the new film as a member of the new girl gang. The original film's gang featured Kevin's wife, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith.

For Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Harley Quinn will be playing a Manson girl. The actress also posted about the new trailer to her Instagram.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the Manson Family Murders that occurred in Los Angeles in 1969. Considering the film includes real-life and fictional characters, many fans speculate that Tarantino will take creative liberties much like he did with Inglorious Basterds in 2009. The new film stars Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, and the late Luke Perry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters on July 26th. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.