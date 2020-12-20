Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Show Off Dogma-Themed Ugly Sweaters

✖

'Tis the season for holiday movies, presents, and ugly sweaters! Flashy holiday sweaters have become a staple over the years and while the pandemic is preventing most people from being able to attend their annual ugly sweater parties, that doesn't mean folks can't enjoy a cozy look in the comfort of their own homes. In fact, director Kevin Smith and his onscreen partner-in-crime, Jason Mewes, just shared the perfect sweater for fans of the View Askewniverse. They're rocking a look that features one of Dogma's most iconic characters: Buddy Christ.

"CHRISTMAS IS CUMMING! 'I got you one of those ugly Christmas sweaters!' I said to @jaymewes when I went to his house to stream the other day. 'Yule love it!' Not sure why @jayandsilentbob don't look like @chrisevans when *he* rocks a sweater. But then again, he’s got America’s ass while we’re just America’s assholes. If you wear this monstrosity to a @moobyspopup, they’ll give you free Hater Totz. Wanna look like me and Jay? @jayandsilentbobstash is selling this Buddy Christ/Mooby mashup right now at the link in my bio! (Many thanks to @fundotcom_ for making these unsightly sweaters!) You can check out Smith's photo below:

The Buddy Christ sweaters are currently on sale on Fun.com for $29.99. You can check out their site here. "Need a new pal for that long road ahead of you? Well, how about Jesus? That guy is a pretty solid dude and he's exactly the sort of companion you want on your side," the site reads. "He might not buy you any smokes or anything, but he's got plenty of compassion to spare and he's good at finding some grub for dinner (hopefully you like fish and bread). And he always has a friendly smile and a thumbs up to share with you. Now, you can bring your buddy, the J-Man, with you anywhere! All you need is this Jay and Silent Bob Buddy Christ Ugly Sweater, since it brings you a wearable version of Jesus from Kevin Smith's cult classic films!"

While we haven't heard any talk of Smith reviving Dogma, the director does have plans for a Mallrats sequel as well as a third installment to the Clerks franchise. ComicBook.com recently interviewed Smith at his Mooby's pop-up in Red Bank, New Jersey and he shared that he's hoping to start filming Twilight of the Mallrats in 2021.

"2021 is what we're hoping for," Smith revealed. "And we've been engaged deeply with the good folks at Universal a week-and-a-half ago. It took another very positive step forward. So I mean, it feels like it's going to happen. Now the big question is, how does it happen?"

Happy Holidays and Snoochie Boochies!