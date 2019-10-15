Ben Affleck Among Those Celebrating Jay & Silent Bob Reboot’s Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes at TCL Chinese Theatre

Earlier today, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes — who have been collaborating on Jay and Silent Bob movies for 25 years now — had their hands and feet immortalized in the cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Earlier this summer, they had a similar experience at San Diego, but at the time, it was not clear that TCL would invite them to the “main” theatre. When they did, though, they brought a contingent to the show that included Smith’s daughter Harley Quinn Smith, former Batman Ben Affleck, and an urn that featured some of the ashes of Kevin Smith’s father, who had brought Smith to the theatre for the first time forty years ago.

TCL Chinese Theatres released a short video, including clips from each of the major speakers. Smith, in particular, delivered an emotional recollection of some of his experiences with his father, and pressed the base of his father’s urn into the cement with his feet and hands.

In addition to Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, and a dozen or so other View Askew veterans, the film is jam-packed full of Hollywood stars including David Dastmalchian, Jason Lee, Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Justin Long, Shannon Elizabeth, Fred Armisen, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Hemsworth, Method Man, Redman, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Brian Quinn, and Tommy Chong.

It’s no secret a direct sequel to Jay and Silent Bob has been something Smith’s long been wanting to do, finally getting funding and a distributor for the film within the past year. The film recently wrapped principal photography and afterward, Smith and film star Jason Mewes offered a heartfelt statement on what reuniting for Reboot meant to the two of them.

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f—ing far,” Smith previously said about the long-gestating film. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes.”

“I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” Jason Mewes added while tearing up. “That is a f—ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will start a theatrical roadshow in October, beginning with a two-night Fathom Events premiere in select theaters.

