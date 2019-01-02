Kevin Smith Celebrates Return of ‘Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back’ to Netflix

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back debuted in 2001 and shortly after was made available on multiple readily accessible home video formats. For those of you who hate physical media or don’t want to spend money on every movie you rent, director Kevin Smith was happy to remind his followers that the film is back on Netflix.

Start the new year with an old comedy! #JayAndSilentBob Strike Back returns to @netflix! Watch now and sway the almighty algorithm! //t.co/A8G1tX56zj pic.twitter.com/yPVsuT8ZfG — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 2, 2019

Not only did Smith share a specific graphic to inform fans about the film being back on the service, but he also included a direct link to the title to make it even easier to add it to your queue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) first appeared in Smith’s Clerks in 1994 and were subsequently featured as ancillary characters in three more of the filmmaker’s projects. The duo finally took center stage as the main characters of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, which was meant to be the culmination of this “View Askewniverse” of films. The pair returned for 2006’s Clerks II.

After an absence from the big screen for more than a decade, the duo is set to return in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Details about the new endeavor are relatively unknown, though Mewes previously revealed his thoughts to the project’s script.

“I’ve read the script, and it’s amazing and it’s super clever,” he told ComicBook.com. “It’s called Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and it’s Jay and Bob making fun of reboots. It’s funny — a couple of people have asked me, ‘Are you guys even playing the characters if it’s a reboot?’ It’s not really a reboot, Kevin called it Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and it’s us making fun of reboots, but the script’s awesome. It’s very funny.”

Mewes and Smith aren’t the only performers set to reprise their roles, with the actor claiming the upcoming project will feature more familiar faces.

“I don’t know what I can talk about, what Kevin would get upset about or not get upset about,” Mewes said. “There’s definitely some fun things: a lot of the people who were in the other movies, Kevin has spoken with a bunch of people from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and people are going to come back in. There’s some more Bluntman & Chronic stuff going down. There’s a lot of fun stuff and a few new, really interesting things that I shouldn’t mention.”

Check out Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back on Netflix now and stay tuned for details on their upcoming new film.

Will you be checking out the movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!