Kevin Smith Confirms ‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot’ Production Start Date

As the calendar begins to turn to March, production on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is set to ramp up. According to filmmaker Kevin Smith, the Jay and Silent Bob sequel will begin filming next week.

The director took to Twitter earlier today to make the announcement, making sure to point out it’s been nearly two years since he first started writing the film.

I first posted about #JayAndSilentBobReboot on @instagram 2/9/17. It’s been 2 years and 1 week since that post, during which time I almost died. But a week from Monday, we finally start rolling on Reboot. Never give up, Kids. Even when your heart wants to. //t.co/D2khMMx5iR pic.twitter.com/00zHJ4LVQe — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 16, 2019

Last month, it was revealed that Saban Films had acquired the North American distribution rights for the sequel, a movie Smith says is going to be even more meta than the first movie.

“Last February, I almost died,” Smith said when announcing the news.. “So on the one year anniversary of my widow maker heart attack, as a celebration of life and a big ol’ F you to Death, my best friend and I will be rolling cameras on a sequel/remake/reboot of a movie we first made nearly twenty years ago! In Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back our herbal heroes found out Hollywood was making a movie based on them, so they journeyed out to Hollywood to stop it.”

“But I’ve learned so much as a storyteller and have grown immensely as a filmmaker since then,” the director continued. “So audiences can expect something completely different: In Jay & Silent Bob Reboot our herbal heroes find out Hollywood is making a reboot of the old movie that was based on them, so they journey out to Hollywood to stop it again. I offer my (literal) undying thanks to our amazing partners at Saban and Universal for making this dream come true and backing this cinematic silliness!”

As of now, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has yet to receive a release date.

