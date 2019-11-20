Kevin Smith Lifted Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Scene From Coal Miner’s Daughter

Director Kevin Smith is currently on tour with his latest film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Smith and his co-star, Jason Mewes, having been visiting various places to screen their newest comedy, and fans of the “View Askewniverse” flick have been learning fun tidbits about the movie along the way. Recently, a fan took to Twitter when they noticed a similarity between Smith’s movie and Coal Miner’s Daughter, the 1980s biopic from director Michael Apted that starred Sissy Spacek as Loretta Lynn and featured Tommy Lee Jones.

It IS! Direct lift! I’ve always loved that moment in COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER because it so perfectly visually conveyed the enormity of unlikely heroes reaching a goal. So I copied it for #JayAndSilentBobReboot! It is one of my favorite moments in the entire flick. I owe Mike Apted. https://t.co/Zl3XIziK0L — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 20, 2019

“@ThatKevinSmith my NASHVILLE reboot question. When Harley wakes up in the car and sees the sign, it reminds me of my fave scene in Coal Miners Daughter when Loretta and Dew pull up in front of the Ryman. I know your love of old country, was that intentional?,” @sheabrock asked.

“It IS! Direct lift! I’ve always loved that moment in COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER because it so perfectly visually conveyed the enormity of unlikely heroes reaching a goal. So I copied it for #JayAndSilentBobReboot! It is one of my favorite moments in the entire flick. I owe Mike Apted,” Smith answered.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 71% critics rating after 21 reviews and a 94% audience score after 523 reviews. This is pretty impressive considering the movie is the sequel to a comedy movie that was made 18 years ago.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith‘s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is playing in select cities.