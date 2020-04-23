Kevin Smith Reveals How to Watch Documentary About the Making of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

✖

Shortly before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, Kevin Smith was able to complete his Reboot Roadshow tour. For a few months, Smith and Jason Mewes toured the country to screen their latest film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The movie had a unique theatrical journey, being released as a two-day Fathom Event before Smith hit the road. The filmmaker recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the start of production in New Orleans and has made it clear that he loved the experience of the tour. If you were a fan of the film, which followed the beloved stoners on their latest adventures, then you're going to want to check out Magnum Dopus: The Making of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The film's director, Josh Roush, and Smith took to Twitter yesterday to discuss the new behind-the-scenes documentary.

“Proud & grateful that my doc Magnum Dopus: The Making of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot got to premiere w/the debut of #ThatKevinSmithClub. Don't tell anyone, but it's essentially just a big 'ole love letter to my boss. Sign up for the Mallrat level at http://ThatKevinSmithClub.com to watch,” Roush wrote. “Did you see already #JayAndSilentBobReboot? Wanna Know More? Now you can watch an exclusive, all-encompassing, 2 hour run-and-gun documentary by @JoshRoush about the making of Reboot, entitled MAGNUM DOPUS! Only at http://ThatKevinSmithClub.com,” Smith added. You can check out the tweets below:

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many "View Askewniverse" classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Smith is also one of the many people who have had to postpone events over the current pandemic. Smith's Smodcastle opening was supposed to take place in Leonardo, New Jersey this month, but was moved to July. For those who might be unaware, the Smodcastle was an interesting sort of podcasting/live theater/comedy space in L.A. that opened in 2010. Smith recently took to Instagram to update fans on the opening, holding out hope that the July date will get to remain.

Will you be watching the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot documentary? Tell us in the comments!

