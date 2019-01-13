Kevin Smith Pitched ‘Mallrats 2’ to Netflix, Hulu and Showtime

It’s been nearly 25 years since Mallrats opened in theaters and ever since, fans of the cult-favorite film have wanted a follow-up either as an actual sequel film or even a sequel series. However, no continuation plans have ever come to fruition despite director Kevin Smith pitching Mallrats 2 to some pretty big names in entertainment.

Earlier this week over on Twitter where Smith is very active and often addresses fans, Smith retweeted one such fan who reiterated the desire for a Mallrats sequel and suggested that a Netflix series might not be a bad idea. Turns out, Smith has considered that himself — but Netflix, Hulu, and Showtime all said no.

Pitched it to @netflix two years ago. They did not feel the same way you do. Neither did @hulu or @Showtime. I’m hoping #JayAndSilentBobReboot changes that. //t.co/8EVxh0r1in — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 8, 2019

“Pitched it to @netflix two years ago,” Smith wrote. “They did not feel the same way you do. Neither did @hulu or @Showtime. I’m hoping #JayAndSilentBobReboot changes that.”

Released in 1995, Mallrats was the second film in Smith’s View Askewniverse following 1994’s Clerks. Mallrats‘ story takes place the day prior to Clerks‘ events and sees further characters in the connected universe go through some pretty hilarious shenanigans all centering around a local mall. Jay and Silent Bob (played by Jason Mewes and Smith himself) even assault an Easter Bunny at some point in the film which also features performances by Ben Affleck, Shannen Doherty, Jason Lee, and Stan Lee. The film even features Stan Lee as himself, giving Brodie (Jason Lee) romance advice. The film was a critical and box office flop but has remained a fan-favorite. Even Stan Lee himself had an appreciation for the film, declaring the movie as his favorite movie that he appeared in.

While Netflix and others haven’t been interested in a Mallrats sequel — something that Smith has talked about putting together for years, once even revealing the title to be “Mallbrats” — as Smith notes in his tweet he hopes that will change. Smith’s latest film in the View Askewniverse, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is set to begin filming this year. Smith even took to Twitter on New Year’s Day to share that pre-pre-production on the film had begun.

“Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy @WeWork office!” Smith wrote. “@JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday.”

That film, which will allegedly see Jay and Silent Bob head to Hollywood to stop a reboot of the ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie, doesn’t have a lot of information available just yet, but if it is well-received, perhaps its success could make a Mallrats sequel more appealing. After all, the last Jay and Silent Bob film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, did just return to Netflix this month.

