Multiple Kevin Smith Movies Are Leaving HBO Max

While Kevin Smith might be better known to some fans now as a host, podcaster, and producer, his abilities as a writer and director remain the reason behind his rise to fame. Many of his films remain cult classics and fans often make a habit of rewatching them. Unfortunately, that will get a little bit harder this week, as a few of Smith’s most popular movies are set to leave HBO Max.

As soon as the calendar flips to November 1st on the West Coast, HBO Max will be getting rid of quite a few films while bringing in many more. This happens pretty much every month with most streaming services. This time around, three different Kevin Smith movies are seeing their HBO Max streaming contracts expire, two of which are considered the director’s best. Clerks, Smith’s 1994 debut film, is leaving HBO Max on Sunday night, along with Chasing Amy and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clerks is the film that launched Smith’s career. Chasing Amy, released three years later, was a more serious venture that helped further establish Smith in the eyes of the industry. Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back came in 2001 and brought together many of the character Smith had featured in his previous films, bringing his already existing connected universe to the forefront.

These movies may be leaving HBO Max, but they’ll likely pop up on another streaming service sooner rather than later. There’s also a new Smith movie on the way in the not-too-distant future. Smith recently wrapped production on the highly anticipated Clerks III and he’s currently in the middle of the film’s edition process. During an episode of FatMan Beyond LIVE, Smith explained that his production is heading back for a few reshoots to finish everything up.

“More or less I’m done cutting it,” Smith confirmed. “December 7th we’re going to do in Glendale a day of pickups. There’s a sequence in the movie where in Clerks III the premise is the boys make what is essentially Clerks. So before they do that they have auditions and back East we shot a few people for the auditions but we always had the intention of picking up most of the folks we know back here. So the backdrop is real simple, it’s just like a black curtain, you set it up that way so that it’s like ‘When we get back home we can just set it up in a place and spend a day running people through.’ All you need is, because it’s rapid fire, everybody does a line…..Everybody does a line from the script. You can get it done in honestly like a two, three hour window usually. It’s a fun sequence. So we’re not technically done with the cut, however I’m showing it tomorrow to the good folks at Lionsgate, to the rest of the people that didn’t see it (before).”

