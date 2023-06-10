Kevin Smith Picks Classic Characters That Need a Modern Reboot

Kevin Smith is perhaps best known for his original works in feature films, but throughout his career he's had the chance to reboot some classic properties. In comics Smith rebooted both Green Arrow and Daredevil to critical acclaim, and even developed feature film versions of Superman and Green Hornet (neither of which happened, but the Green Hornet did become a comic later). Speaking on the latest episode of his Fat Man Beyond podcast, Smith was asked about other characters he felt needed a modern reboot, and he had no shortage of ideas.

"I'll throw a bunch at you," the writer/director said. "Buckaroo Banzai. The Bad News Bears, I always wanted to do a Bad News Bears sequel where Kelly Leak (Jackie Earle Hailey) and Amanda Wurlitzer (Tatum O'Neal) are grown up and they're the Walter Matthaus and they both coach separate fuckin teams hat got to play each other. Paramount, call me, there's a Bears-iverse, I'm telling you right now, a Bad News-iverse. What other things have I loved? Bob and Doug McKenzie. I'd bring that sh-t back and keep that sh-t going."

Smith went on to note that he's lucky as many things he really liked as a kid or young man have come back around to being very popular. He was also quick to remind listeners that he got very close to make Buckaroo Banzai himself, on two occasions, and Keanu Reeves was almost attached.

He added, "Heres a big one. The Shadow, bitch. How the f-ck are they not doing The Shadow now? Like just because they made the Alec Baldwin movie and people felt like it didn't work and sh-t? there's some good sh-t in that movie. The Shadow is a bad ass character. You don't have to do it in the '20... The Shadow's got a network of agents and sh-t like that. Lamont Cranston, the original f--king billionaire with a dark secret and sh-t, and he changes his voice, he has the power to cloud means minds. He's got a f--kin ring man, all that shi-t is gold. Do the f--king Shadow! Do it!

No one tell Kevin that Sam Raimi himself was trying to reboot The Shadow, because that seems like a match made in heaven.

(Cover photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)