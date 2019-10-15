Kevin Smith Reacts to the 10th Anniversary of Cop Out and “Too Fat to Fly” Incident

Kevin Smith is the filmmaker best known for writing and directing comedy classics such as Clerks and Mallrats, but ten years ago, he helmed another movie that wasn't as well-received: Cop Out. Smith famously did not get along with the film's star, Bruce Willis, and the movie ended up earning a weak 18% critics score and 39% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Cop Out flopping wasn't the only bad thing to happen to Smith in February of 2010. That was also when he was infamously thrown off of a Southwest flight for being "too big for the seat." A lot has changed for Smith since then, which is probably why he has no problem reminiscing about the events that took place ten years ago.

"Before there was Reboot... there was Cop Out. NYC premiere 2/22/2010 10 Years Ago today," @hollydogfilms tweeted.

"That means it's also the 10 year anniversary of the 'Too Fat To Fly' incident as well - which happened like a week before the premiere. (I almost didn't attend because I couldn't risk going near any airports. Thankfully, @wbpictures sent me and the family on their private jet.)," Smith replied.

You can check out the posts below:

That means it’s also the 10 year anniversary of the “Too Fat To Fly” incident as well - which happened like a week before the premiere. (I almost didn’t attend because I couldn’t risk going near any airports. Thankfully, @wbpictures sent me and the family on their private jet.) https://t.co/rmgWap6GUx — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 23, 2020

Interestingly, Smith revealed last summer that the bad blood between him and Willis came to an end after the actor reached out via text.

"Reach out to an old friend or to someone you never thought would be a friend again," Smith advised. "You never know what bridges you can mend."

For the last couple of months, Smith has been on the Reboot Roadshow, which has taken him and Jason Mewes across the country to screen Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The tour only has two dates left, with the final show happening in New Orleans in a few days.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many "View Askewniverse" classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.