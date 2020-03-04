Kevin Smith Reacts to Cop Out Showing Up in Netflix’s Top 10 Movies

Kevin Smith is the filmmaker best known for writing and directing comedy classics such as Clerks and Mallrats, but there’s one comedy movie under his belt that wasn’t as well-received when it hit theaters ten years ago. Cop Out was written by Robb and Mark Cullen and starred Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan, and earned an 18% critics score and 39% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to its low rating, Smith famously did not get along with Willis, making the process even more harrowing for the director. However, it appears the movie is garnering some positive attention after all these years later. A fan recently reached out to Smith to let him know that Cop Out is currently in the top ten movies on Netflix.

“.@ThatKevinSmith – just thought you should know that Cop Out is the #9 movie on #netflix today across the whole U.S,” @ThatDaveBednar wrote. “The f*ck?! Seriously? Sweet! I know folks like to crap on this flick, but @TracyMorgan is tremendous in it! (Also the birthplace of this meme.),” Smith replied. You can view the tweet exchange and the often-used Cop Out meme in the post below:

The fuck?! Seriously? Sweet! I know folks like to crap on this flick, but @TracyMorgan is tremendous in it! (Also the birthplace of this meme.) https://t.co/sOK75bc9xA pic.twitter.com/SUeawhfPGf — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 4, 2020

This isn’t the first time Smith has posted about Cop Out in recent weeks. He also tweeted about the movie’s ten-year anniversary. Interestingly, Smith revealed last summer that the bad blood between him and Willis came to an end after the actor reached out via text. “Reach out to an old friend or to someone you never thought would be a friend again,” Smith advised. “You never know what bridges you can mend.”

For the last couple of months, Smith has been on the Reboot Roadshow, which has taken him and Jason Mewes across the country to screen Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The tour just came to end in New Orleans, where they filmed the movie last year.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Cop Out is currently streaming on Netflix. Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.