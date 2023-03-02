Kevin Smith Reacts to Flash Movie Trailer: "It Is F-ing Magic"

DC Studios recently released an action-packed first trailer for The Flash and it gave everyone a good look at the film that will reset the DC Universe. In the trailer we get to see the return of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's respective Batmen, as well as the return of General Zod (Michael Shannon). We also get to see the introduction of our new live-action Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and how she fits into the movie. Fans have been reacting fairly well to the trailer, but I know you guys want to know what one of the biggest fanboys in the world has to say about it. During the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, Kevin Smith revealed his very expletive filled reaction to The Flash trailer.

"Holy f**k. That [The] Flash trailer. I've watched that trailer, no lie, easily 200 times already. It is f*****g magic," Smith said. "I cannot wait, and Mark [Bernardin] I don't have to wait because, as I discussed on Hollywood Babylon with Ralph [Garmin]. As an owner of a movie theater that makes me a member of N.A.T.O. National Association of Theaters Owners, kids, nothing to do with the nuclear club. When you're an N.A.T.O. member, you can go to what used to be called ShoWest but is now called CinemaCon, and that's the first place they're gonna show the f*****g [The] Flash movie in April. Now, as Kevin Smith filmmaker, I would never be allowed into this f*****g thing unless I had something I was presenting at CinemaCon, but as Kevin Smith theater owner they cannot keep me out, man. So I'm gonna be in Vegas for Cinema Con. This little black duck right here. I'm gonna be Daffy [Duck] for seeing me some f*****g [The] Flash way early. I'm gonna come back to this show and spoil the f**k out of it."

What is The Flash about?

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th!

