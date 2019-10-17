Kevin Smith Reminds Fans That Jay & Silent Bob Reboot’s Last Fathom Events Screenings Are Tonight

Kevin Smith’s newest “View Askewniverse” flick, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, premiered this week and saw its first Fathom Events screenings on Tuesday. Instead of a usual wide release, the movie played in various theaters on the 15th and will be playing once again tonight, October 17th. Smith recently took to Instagram to remind fans that tonight is their last chance to catch the Fathom Events screening of his newest comedy.

“TONIGHT! @jayandsilentbob Reboot is in @fathomevents theaters everywhere! I love this movie and since many of you are feeling the same way, we used your kind and curious words to power this final ‘review’ spot! Many thanks for the support! Tickets are in the link in my bio!,” Smith wrote.

If you’re unable to catch tonight’s final Fathom screenings, Smith is hitting the road with Jason Mewes for the Reboot Roadshow, which will see the two stars at various screenings of the new movie in different cities.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is already up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 62% critics rating after 13 reviews and a 95% audience score after 365 reviews. This is pretty impressive considering the movie is the sequel to a comedy movie that was made 18 years ago.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith‘s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot hits theaters on October 15th and October 17th.