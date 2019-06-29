Kevin Smith Screens Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith, the director best known for making films such as Clerks, Mallrats, and Dogma is currently working on his next feature film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which is a follow-up to his 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The movie is expected to hit theaters later this year, but the director has been keeping fans well informed on the filmmaking process. This week, Smith revealed that he screened the movie for the first time for Legion and while he didn’t reveal much, we’re taking the exclamation point in the post as a good sign.

My partners at @LegionMOfficial watched #JayAndSilentBobReboot for the first time yesterday! I’ll tell you all about this and more when we BABBLE at the @HollywoodImprov TONIGHT at 8! Tix here: https://t.co/EyApHnMDgs pic.twitter.com/mWrgSih02e — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 29, 2019

“My partners at @LegionMOfficial watched #JayAndSilentBobReboot for the first time yesterday,” Smith wrote. He also said he would be talking about the screening at last night’s BABBLE show at the Hollywood Improv, so hopefully more information will surface soon.

Many people commented on the post, including @ClareBKing who is Head of Events/International for Legion.

“They loved loved loved it! (I’ve had to hear all about it!),” she shared.

Fans also commented on the post, eager to see the film:

“Can’t wait to watch it in theaters and enjoy it,” @Isaac87269869 wrote.

“I NEED THIS MOVIE NOW!,” @NostalgicOne86 added.

“YEAAAAHHHH! Opening Title Card!!! Dude, I can’t wait for this,” @MND373 replied.

“Can’t wait to see the trailer!,” @tekdrudge commented.

If you’re also hoping to see a trailer soon, you’re in luck! Smith recently revealed he’ll be premiering the first Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer during a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 20th.

The follow-up to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.” The film will also include an array of cameos from Smith classics like Jason Lee to current big names such as Chris Hemsworth.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters in the fall.