Kevin Smith Shares Behind-The-Scenes Director Shot of ‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith says that he should not have dropped out of film school in a new behind-the-scenes photo from Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

It is a common joke from the filmmaker, who can be heard in interviews, stand-up comedy specials, and commentary tracks for his films joking that he sets the camera down and walks away from it as his “style” of directing.

The image is the latest — and maybe the least spoiler-y — that Smith has shared from the set, featuring only an image of Smith himself looking into a camera.

You can see the image (and Smith’s comments) below.

Here’s me pretending to direct. My entire goofy job is predicated on capturing images; and yet after 25 years of making movies, I still don’t know how cameras work. Nearest I can figure is they got pixies or demons in there. I probably shouldn’t have dropped out of film school… pic.twitter.com/LxLbI9WJqD — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 5, 2019

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will be a reboot/revival of Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back which is simultaneously a parody of/commentary on reboots and revivals. The movie apparently centers on Jay and Silent Bob discovering that Hollywood is rebooting the Bluntman & Chronic movie that the pair set out to stop in Strike Back, and so now they are setting out to stop the reboot, too.

The film will bring back several of Smith’s old regular troupe of actors, including Jason Lee (who plays Brodie Bruce and Banky Edwards) and Brian O’Halloran (Dante Hicks from Clerks).

Other members of the Smith troupe who are less likely to return include Ben Affleck (who hasn’t talked to Smith in a few years) and Jeff Anderson (who reportedly did not want to do Clerks 3).

Speaking to Anderson’s absence, Smith recently posted a photo of Jay and Silent Bob standing beside a Redbox machine, noting that in the film, as in real life, RST Video has closed up shop, effectively leaving Anderson’s Randal Graves out a day job.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is currently in production with an eye toward a Fall 2019 release date.