Kevin Smith Shares First Reaction to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

If something big is happening in geek culture, then you can be pretty sure that beloved filmmaker Kevin Smith is going to be there to comment on it. Smith, whose next film is Clerks 3, took some time out of his filmmaking/podcasting/weed-and-comics-selling schedule to take in a special screening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with his family, and it seems to have scored the View Askew seal of approval, with Smith adding that a "full review" would be coming today. Smith praised the film's creativity and its horror, which is an element that the filmmakers have been playing up in interviews.

The movie is still PG-13, of course, but that hasn't stopped some movies like The Ring from being beloved by horror fans. It will be interesting to see whether this movie really is infused with the DNA of director Sam Raimi's horror roots, or whether they are just doing their best to prepare superhero audiences for a movie with a few unexpected spooks in it.

You can see Smith's comments, delivered via Twitter, below.

Family movie date with Harley & @JenSchwalbach to see the spectacular @screenxusa presentation of the demented @DrStrange flick! Full review tomorrow but in short: the spell works damn well! Raimi jolts with jump scares as @MarvelStudios gets off the road and heads for the moors! pic.twitter.com/Th6Lp7sF3y — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 6, 2022

Expect plenty more talk (and a few spoilers, probably) when Smith and Merc Bernardin get together to talk about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on their podcast Fatman Beyond.

You can see the official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below.

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called "the Multiverse."

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters on May 6.