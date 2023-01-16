Kevin Smith to Host Live Radio Show on Amazon's AMP

Later this week, Amp -- the new live radio app from Amazon -- will launch a new show called Movie Music in the Morning, hosted by Kevin Smith. Broadcast live from Smodcastle Cinemas in New Jersey, which Smith co-owns, Movie Music in the Morning will feature "cinema-centric chatter for film fans, and music from the movies we love," according to a promotional graphic from Amp (via Nerds and Beyond, who first reported the news). This is the latest in a series of fan-culture-centric events Smith has set up since buying a stake in the movie theater -- something that seems to be consuming more of his time and attention than most fans expected going in.

Smith previously collaborated with the Amazon-owned IMDb (Internet Movie Database), making appearances on their boat and interviewing celebrities for them during Comic Con International in San Diego. He obviously had a good deal of experience in the audio entertainment space, as host of numerous podcasts, including the wildly popular Fatman Beyond with Marc Bernardin.

"Next week I start a new job," Smith said during Fatman Beyond this week. "Amazon has a live radio program called Amp -- you can download it, it's an app -- and Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning, I'm doing a shot called Movie Music in the Morning, where I play songs from movies and then chit-chat."

You can see that whole episode below.

According to the official synopsis via the Nerds and More report, Music Movies in the Morning is "a nostalgia-based radio show that dives into pop culture, entertainment, and fandom from the 1990s and how it translates to and influences pop culture and entertainment today. Featuring a rotating cast of surprise guests, Kevin, and special guests will discuss TV, film, music, comic books, the horror genre, and all things nerd, all while interacting with fans in the chat and inviting them to call into the live show."

In addition to creating his own movies and comic books, Smith has created a public persona as one of the most famous fans in geek culture. His fan screenings, where he would have Q&A appearances that felt more like stand-up comedy shows, got released on DVD and established him as a great MC, and set the stage for his podcast empire.

Movie Music in the Morning will air live from 9-11am PT on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.

