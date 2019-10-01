Kevin Smith Wasn’t Invited to Hot Ones, So Here’s His Vegan Equivalent

If you are a fan of Kevin Smith — the iconic indie filmmaker behind Clerks and Dogma — or of Hot Ones — the webseries where hosts bring on celebrities to promote their projects while they eat increasingly-hotter buffalo wings — you should enjoy the latest piece of viral marketing for Smith’s upcoming film Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, in which Smith and his Reboot co-star Jay Mewes emulate the show’s format — but with stoners eating vegan wings. Smith says in the video description that his inspiration for doing the video in this way was that Hot Ones weren’t interested in bringing himself and Jason Mewes on the show, but told fans that was fine, and that it all worked out in the end.

Titled Not Ones, the ten-minute video is part parody, part ad for Reboot, and a whole lot of Jason Mewes being intimate with vegan hot wings. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This was done in fun,” Smith reminded fans in the comments. “Please don’t get sh*tty at Hot Ones over this. This has been my favorite Jay and Silent Bob Reboot promo thus far, and it never would’ve happened under any other circumstance. Not Ones is not meant to incite revolt, it’s meant to remind you that if no band will have you, simply start your own band with your friends!”

Of course, as anybody who has been following Kevin Smith for the last year or so will know, the man has gone vegan after experiencing a heart attack that nearly killed him. That means gives “Not Ones” a double entendre, because one could easily imagine the vegan wings going by that moniker on the “real” show.

Fans can catch Jay & Silent Bob Reboot at Fathom Events screenings on October 15 and 17, and on a roadshow-style presentation like Smith has done with all of his films since Red State in 2011.

It’s no secret a direct sequel to Jay and Silent Bob has been something Smith’s long been wanting to do, finally getting funding and a distributor for the film within the past year. The film recently wrapped principal photography and afterward, Smith and film star Jason Mewes offered a heartfelt statement on what reuniting for Reboot meant to the two of them.

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f***ing far,” Smith previously said about the long-gestating film. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes.”

“I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” Jason Mewes added while tearing up. “That is a f***ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will start a theatrical roadshow in October, beginning with a two-night Fathom Events premiere in select theaters.

text