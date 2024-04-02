Kevin Smith's The 4:30 Movie To Get a Theatrical Release From Saban This Summer

Kevin Smith's The 4:30 Movie is coming to theaters this summer courtesy of Saban Films, who acquired the rights to the period comedy. Smith made the announcement this afternoon via social media, sharing some first-look photos from the movie's production and an excited announcement. Smith previously worked with Saban on 2019's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which had a limited theatrical release, primarily through Fathom Events, and a multi-city tour with Smith emceeing at various locations. The plan appears the same for The 4:30 Movie, although it sounds like this will get a wider nationwide release.

Smith shot The 4:30 Movie at his Smodcastle Cinemas in New Jersey -- the same movie theater he haunted every weekend when he was a teenager. Smith and his co-owners saved the century old Atlantic Highlands theater from demolition two years ago, renaming it after his podcast theater and keeping the lights on via a series of screening events held with Smith and others in attendance.

"The day we bought Smodcastle Cinemas, I not only reclaimed an integral piece of my childhood, I also suddenly had access to a visually interesting and cost-free movie location!" Smith said in a statement. "So I started writing a personal paean to the past for us '70s and '80s kids -- the pre-information generation who grew up without the internet, when romance and relationships required mujch more than a swipe to get started, and the idea of asking out someone you had a crush on was as terrifying as the looming threat of nuclear war."

"Kevin has been one of the defining voices in American Independent Cinema for 30 years now, and The 4:30 Movie is like a Valentine to moviegoers from a lifelong film fan that's also acts as his most personal production yet. This is our second of hopefully many movies together."

Set in the summer of 1986, The 4:30 Movie is a coming-of-age story about three sixteen year old friends (played by Austin Zajur, Nicholas Cirillo and Reed Northrup) who spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local multiplex. But when one of the guys also invites the girl of his dreams (Siena Agudong) to see the latest comedy, each of the teens will learn something serious about life and love before the credits roll.

The cast features an all-star ensemble that includes Ken Jeong, Sam Richardson, Genesis Rodriguez, Justin Long, Jason Lee, Rachel Dratch, Kate Micucci, Adam Pally, Harley Quinn Smith, and Method Man.

The film is produced by Liz Destro, Josh Bachove, and Jordan Monsanto. Executive producers include Bill Bromiley and Shanan Becker. The deal was negotiated by Jonathan Saba for Saban Films and Liz Destro on behalf of the filmmakers.