Kevin Spacey Shares Another Bizarre Christmas Video: “Kill Them With Kindness”

Kevin Spacey has released a bizarre new video online ahead of Christmas, sitting by a fireplace in some sort of character talking straight to the viewer. The video is titled, “KTWK,” an abbreviation for “Kill them with kindness,” and was uploaded directly to Spacey’s YouTube channel. It is not the first time the actor has uploaded a strange video like this one, doing something similar last year, shortly after he was accused of horrendous sexual acts and removed from his role in House of Cards and shunned from Hollywood as a whole. Now, it seems like Spacey is, in a roundabout, referencing those events.

In the video, Spacey seems be hopping back into his character of Frank Underwood from Netflix’s House of Cards. The southern accent is coming out as he speaks into the camera: “You didn’t really think I was gonna miss the opportunity to wish you a merry Christmas, did you? Been a pretty good year and I’m grateful to have my health back and in light of that I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me. As we walk into 2020, I wanna cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah, yes, I know what you’re thinking: ‘Can he be serious?’ I’m dead serious and it’s not that hard. Trust me. The next time somebody does something that you don’t like, you can go on the attack, but you can also hold your fire. Do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

The video ends with an ominous musical number and zooms in past Spacey and into the fireplace.

Last year, Spacey’s holiday-themed video saw the actor defending himself against the mountain of accusations made against him at the height of the #MeToo movement. More than a dozen people made accusations against Spacey and some were taken to court but eventually the cases were dropped. One case was dropped earlier this year after the accuser passed away. Spacey is still under investigation in London for cases of sexual assault.

There’s no reason to believe this video from Spacey is any indication of him reprising a role on House of Cards or elsewhere in Hollywood.