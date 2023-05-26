Kill Bill Getting 4K Remaster for 20th Anniversary

Lionsgate will release a 4K remaster of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2 later this year, marking the 20th anniversary of the two-part movie starring Uma Thurman as The Bride, a role that Tarantino has repeatedly said he is interested in following up, usually citing a desire to work with Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke as well. The filmmaker has been indicating for some time that he's approaching the end of his filmmaking career with his tenth film; however, after some prodding, he did admit that Kill Bill 3 is the one film that would make him postpone retirement.

"I'm pleased to announce that Lionsgate has partnered with master filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for distribution rights to three of his most iconic films: Kill Bill: Volumes 1 & 2, and Jackie Brown," Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said during yesterday's Q1 earnings call. "Beginning with Reservoir Dogs, a Lionsgate library favorite for nearly 20 years, we've grown what is now Hollywood's largest portfolio of Tarantino films to include Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Death Proof in addition to the movies we just picked up. We look forward to collaborating with the Tarantino team on a celebration of Kill Bill's 20th anniversary later this year with a new and re-mastered 4K edition."

"I think it's just revisiting the characters, 20 years later, just imagining the Bride and her daughter B.B. having 20 years of peace," Tarantino said in a 2021 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. "And then that peace is shattered. The Bride and B.B. are on the run. The idea of being able to cast Uma and her [real-life] daughter Maya would be f**king exciting."

Kill Bill Volume 1 stars Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, and Vivica A. Fox in an astonishing, action-packed thriller about brutal betrayal and an epic vendetta! Four years after taking a bullet in the head at her own wedding, The Bride (Thurman) emerges from a coma and decides it's time for payback... with a vengeance! Having been gunned down by her former boss (David Carradine) and his deadly squad of international assassins, it's a kill-or-be-killed fight she didn't start but is determined to finish!

Kill Bill Volume 2: In this thrilling sequel, acclaimed writer-director Quentin Tarantino completes the quest for revenge begun by The Bride (Uma Thurman) in Kill Bill vol. 1. Having crossed two names off her Death List, The Bride is back with a vengeance and taking aim at Budd (Michael Madsen) and Elle (Daryl Hannah), the only living members of an assassination squad that betrayed her four years earlier. Now justice will be done.