Quentin Tarantino Still Interested in Kill Bill 3 With Maya Hawke

Quentin Tarantino is still interested in making Kill Bill 3 with Stranger Things star Maya Hawke as his new killer heroine. Tarantino let fans know of his continued desire to make Kill Bill 3 while doing a recent interview. Tarantino has been indicating for some time that he's approaching the end of his filmmaking career with his tenth film; however, after some prodding, he did admit that Kill Bill 3 is the one film that would make him postpone retirement. Needless to say, that's the kind of statement that Tarantino fans will be thrilled to hear, as the passion for this threequel has never died.

While appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience, Tarantino said the following about the prospect of making Kill Bill 3:

"The only one I can imagine where it would be another epic, where I would need to out-do everything is if I did a Kill Bill 3," Tarantino said, adding that "I've thought of it."

What seems to be particularly alluring to Tarantino is the prospect of getting his Kill Bill star Uma Thurman back for Kill Bill 3 along with Maya Hawke, who is Thurman's real-life daughter with actor Ethan Hawke. Tarantino sees a rare opportunity to make Kill Bill 3 a meta-sequel experience, with Thurman's assassin heroine The Bride (aka Beatrix Kiddo) having lived a normal life for 20+ years raising and training her daughter B.B. - until the events of Kill Bill 3 throw mother and daughter into the crosshairs of killer assassins all over again:

"I think it's just revisiting the characters, 20 years later, just imagining the Bride and her daughter B.B. having 20 years of peace," Tarantino explained. "And then that peace is shattered. The Bride and B.B. are on the run. The idea of being able to cast Uma and her [real-life] daughter Maya would be f**king exciting."

Maya Hawke became a breakout star after she took the role of Robin Buckley in Stranger Things. Hawke's wit and good looks won fans over - especially when her character was depicted as a smart and independent LGBTQ+ heroine, in an adorable sailor's outfit (for her mall job serving ice cream). Hawke's Robin Buckley became one of the most popular memes to come out of Stranger Things, and she has a growing fandom just waiting for her to get a starring role. Hawke has the benefit of having already worked with Quentin Tarantino: she was one of the celebrity offspring Tarantino used for Charles Manson's cult in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.

