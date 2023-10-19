Killers of the Flower Moon Review: A Beautifully Made Film Amplified by Lily Gladstone's Performance

Martin Scorsese has a vast filmography of award-winning movies, many of which tackle true stories from America's history. The director's latest entry is Killers of the Flower Moon, a Western crime drama that is based on David Grann's book of the same name that follows the Osage murders that occurred in Oklahoma in the 1920s. Similar to Scorsese's previous film, The Irishman, Killers of the Flower Moon has a massive run time that moves at an impressively swift pace. Throughout the film's 3.5 hours, it's hard not to be immersed in the world recreated by Scorsese and his incredible team of collaborators, which includes his co-writer Eric Roth, cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, editor Thelma Schoonmaker, and composer Robbie Robertson. Killers of the Flower Moon isn't necessarily the best film of the year, but it deserves to be in the running.

In 1897, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, making them some of the richest people in the world. Sadly, their newfound money made them targets, which resulted in what history now calls the "Reign of Terror." A conspiracy within the community quickly began as white men infiltrated the Osage Nation by marrying women for their money. Killers of the Flower Moon begins when Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) returns home from World War I to work with his uncle, William King Hale (Robert De Niro), the political boss of Osage County. Hale has the trust of the Osage, but is controlling the town and their money, all while orchestrating their brutal murders. When Ernest falls for Mollie (Lily Gladstone), a member of the Osage tribe, he continues working for his uncle and against her family despite their marriage.

Scorsese has always known how to turn a story into an epic, and Killers of the Flower is no exception. The filmmaking is deeply impressive, and the technical artistry always feels in sync with the raw story at its center. Both Prieto and Schoonmaker deliver some career-best work, and while the former will have some stiff cinematography competition during the upcoming awards season, there's a good chance Schoonmaker could be taking home her fourth Oscar for editing. As for the score, Robertson delivered touching and thoughtful music that could earn him his first Oscar nomination, posthumously.

DiCaprio and De Niro both embody their roles with the impressive ease they're known for, but it's Gladstone who carries Killers of the Flower Moon. Throughout the film, Mollie remains strong-willed and resolute despite suffering unimaginable losses. There are subtleties in Gladstone's performance that manage to come across as monumental. It's impossible not to feel her pain, and it's deeply upsetting to watch her fight tooth and nail without knowing her closest ally is secretly betraying her at every turn. While there are still films left to be released in 2023, it's hard to imagine rooting for anyone else in the upcoming Best Actress race.

While Gladstone is the clear standout, there are many great performances throughout Killers of the Flower Moon. Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser is only in the film briefly, but he uses each second to command the screen. Despite being fourth-billed, fans of Jesse Plemons might be disappointed to learn that he doesn't have nearly as big a role as DiCaprio and De Niro. In fact, he doesn't show up until the final hour. However, Plemons once again proves he's a force to be reckoned with, and delivers a delightful performance as Federal Agent Tom White. There's also an unexpected cameo in the film that could have easily felt hokey or pretentious but instead manages to pull you into the story even further.

All of the Native actors in Killers of the Flower Moon deserve recognition for their performances as they serve as the heart and soul of the film. Cara Jade Myers (Anna), JaNae Collins (Reta), Jillian Dion (Minnie), and William Belleau (Henry Roan) do justice to the real people they're embodying from the Osage Nation's history.

It's important to note that much of this film is told from the perspective of DiCaprio's Ernest, whose compliance in the murder of his wife's family and passive behavior towards those horrors are hard to witness. Christopher Cote, an Osage language consultant on the film, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and expressed his own complicated feelings about the final product. Cote explained that Scorsese "did a great job" representing his people, but "it would take an Osage" to truly tell the story from their perspective, adding that the film "isn't made for an Osage audience."

Cote clearly struggled with the fact that the movie still depicts love between Ernest and Mollie when the former's actions are "beyond abuse." Scorsese has proven himself a remarkable filmmaker time and time again, so it's easy to walk into his films with an excitement that can overrule other perspectives. As a newcomer to this appalling story, I believe Scorsese represented the Osage Nation in a respectful and meaningful way. However, it's their story first and foremost, so I implore you to seek out the opinions of those who were directly affected by this tragedy.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a heartbreaking true story that depicts a vicious time in the country's history. The film is beautifully shaped by Scorsese's direction and amplified by Gladstone's performance. While moviegoers should not overlook the fact that this story about Native Americans was told by a white man through the perspective of a white man, the care put into the film allows it to succeed. Don't be afraid of the run time, because Killers of the Flower Moon is worth seeing on the big screen.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Killers of the Flower Moon is being released in theaters on October 20th.