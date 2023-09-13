Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer Unveils Martin Scorsese's "Masterpiece"

"The Osage are the finest, wealthiest, and most beautiful people on God's earth," declares Osage Nation cattleman William Hale (Robert De Niro) in Killers of the Flower Moon. "They outsmarted everybody. They have the say who gets the oil." Oklahoma is an oil-rich land where "money flows freely," Hale tells his nephew, Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio). "This wealth should come to us." Based on the true American story, director Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon recounts the Osage Indian murders as Burkhart is caught between his love for Osage woman Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone) and his uncle's conspiracy to steal her family's oil headrights. Says Hale: "The Osage, their time is over."

Apple Original Films on Wednesday unveiled the final trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May to rave reviews. The new trailer, below, praises Killers of the Flower Moon as Scorsese's "most innovative and best movie in decades" (GQ) and Scorsese's "masterpiece" (Rolling Stone), with DiCaprio delivering "the best performance of his entire career" (IndieWire).

The official synopsis: "At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal."

The R-rated, 3 hour and 26-minute epic also stars Jesse Plemons (The Irishman) as BOI Agent Tom White, John Lithgow (Terms of Endearment) as Prosecutor Leaward, Oscar winner Brendan Fraser (The Whale) as Hale's corrupt attorney, and Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves), Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion as Mollie's family members. Scorsese directs from his screenplay with Oscar winner Eric Roth (Forrest Gump), based on David Grann's best-selling book.

Originally planned for a limited theatrical release on October 6th before going wide, Killers of the Flower Moon will instead release worldwide and in Imax on October 20th. The Apple Original Films and Paramount Pictures production will eventually stream on Apple TV+ after its exclusive theatrical run this fall.