Kingdom Come Superman Stars in Fan-Made Short Film

YouTuber Antonis Fylladitis has created an impressive, CGI short film featuring the Kingdom Come version of Superman. The aged-up, world-weary Man of Steel wears a costume with a black belt and a black field behind his "S" logo -- and in this, you can see him hoisting the Daily Planet's globe over his head. Originally created for the 1997 miniseries Kingdom Come by Alex Ross and Mark Waid, this version of Superman also appeared on The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths mega-crossover, played by Brandon Routh as a continuaion of his role from Superman Returns.

This video is not a scene from Kingdom Come; rather, it feels a bit like the terrifying world where Superman stood on a pile of skulls in Man of Steel's dark fantasy sequence.

You can see it below.

Here's how Fylladitis describes it in the YouTube description: Superman Awakens is a passion-made CGI cinematic, inspired by Kingdom Come Superman and the work of the legendary Alex Ross. It's our first film-making attempt in Unreal Engine 5 using the Lumen technology and we are blown away by its speed and capabilities.

The video comes as DC itself is restructuring their DC Universe, including a new movie, Superman: Legacy, which is to be written by Guardians of the Galaxy director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. Star Henry Cavill, who appeared in Man of Steel and its sequels, is out in favor of a new Superman, who has yet to be cast.

Ironically, both Cavill and Shazam! star Zachary Levi have expressed interest in doing a version of Kingdom Come in the past. There have been persistent, intermittent rumors that Warner Animation would create a DC Universe animated movie. Those have never come to pass yet.