Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Hulu Streaming Release Date Confirmed

Next month features the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Hulu. The newest addition to the Planet of the Apes franchise had a pretty successful run at the box office, delivering Planet of the Apes its second-best box office opening. Of course, after a run in theaters, it’s time to enjoy Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes from the comfort of your home. Directed Wes Ball helped bring new life into the franchise with an exciting story that opens up future opportunities. But starting in August, Hulu is the place where Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the rest of the franchise films can be found.

The streaming debut of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place August 2nd on Hulu. All nine previous Planet of the Apes films are currently on Hulu, which allows for some comfy binge-watching time. Another accolade is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Production designer Daniel T. Dorrance spoke with Variety in May about building a “massive scale set” for the film. “I built all the elements they interact with so that they come out of the side of the ship,” Dorrance explained of Proximus Caesar’s kingdom, revealing the ship was the size of a football field by length and width. “I built 80 feet of the ship with the portal and big ramp coming down, so you could pan around and see the exterior of the bunker. I built the doorway and the concrete elements as you make your way around.”

All Planet of the Apes movies are streaming on Hulu

Below is a list of the other nine Planet of the Apes movies that you can also stream on Hulu:

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)

Planet of the Apes (1968)

What is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes about?

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise with this action-adventure spectacle from 20th Century Studios. Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species — and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.