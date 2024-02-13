Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Wes Ball and Owen Teague Are Hoping for a Trilogy

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is attempting to follow in the footsteps of Matt Reeves' acclaimed run with the storied franchise, while simultaneously paving the way for a trilogy of its own. The previous Apes trilogy began with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, before Reeves came in to deliver the next two acclaimed films. The Maze Runner director Wes Ball is now in the driver's seat for Kingdom, and he has ideas to expand this new chapter of the Apes saga to include more movies.

ComicBook.com attending a visit to the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes edit bay with Ball, where he addressed the possibility of launching another Apes trilogy with this summer's film.

"I don't want to say we end on a cliffhanger, but we certainly end on a new door opening essentially that will allow us to keep going if we want it to, if we were successful enough to," Ball explained

Owen Teague, who stars in Kingdom as Noa, also has a lot of hopes and ideas about a potential trilogy with this set of Apes characters.

"It's going to be so hard to answer that question without giving anything away. Yes, there are. There are a lot of things that... I mean, obviously I have ideas, Wes has ideas," Teague told us in an exclusive interview. "What I can say is that where we leave Noa in this film is he's kind of got two opposing forces happening within him. There's two philosophies that he's really taken in on his journey, and I think it's going to be exciting to see him grapple with that and find out. Because this sort of puts him in a position to be a leader, this film, like Caesar. I think seeing what kind of effect Noa's going to have on Apes as a whole and on the legacy of Apes is something that I'm really curious about and I think it could go a couple ways, and I think there's a lot of room to have Noa takes some really interesting turns."

For now, 20th Century Studios hasn't ordered any more Apes films beyond Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which hits theaters on May 10th. Great reviews and a good showing at the box office, however, could get things moving in the right direction.