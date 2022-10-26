Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Adds Sweet Tooth, Cowboy Bebop Stars to Cast

Production is officially underway on the next chapter in the Planet of the Apes franchise, and the start of filming on the project has seen the cast grow significantly. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes began its production process with a couple of big names attached and this week as seen even more join the film's ranks. On Tuesday alone, five new cast members were added to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

According to Deadline, the new Apes film from 20th Century Studios has added the likes of Travis Jeffery (Unbroken), Neil Sandilands (Sweet Tooth), Sara Wiseman (One of Us Is Lying), Ras-Samuel Welda'abzgi (The Clearing), and Lydia Peckham (Cowboy Bebop) to its cast. The details of their characters are being kept under wraps.

These Apes newcomers join a cast that already includes Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Kevin Durand, and Eka Darville. Teague is set to play the lead primate in the film while Allan will take on the role of the lead human character. Durand is said to be playing the villain.

Wes Ball, the filmmaker behind the Maze Runner trilogy, is directing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, with a screenplay from Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Jaffa and Silver are also producing alongside Joe Hartwick Jr. and Jason Reed.

What Is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes About?

While specific details about this new entry in the Apes franchise are being kept secret, the film will continue in the continuity of the recent Apes trilogy, which ended in 2017 with War for the Planet of the Apes. Kingdom is also reportedly going to connect to the original 1968 movie.

"Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio's legacy," Steve Asbell, President 20th Century Studios, said previously. "With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes we are privileged to continue the series' tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can't wait to share Wes' extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024."

