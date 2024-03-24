Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Debuts New Footage in Latest TV Spot

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has released a new TV spot for the upcoming sequel and with it revealed some new footage. Not only does the new Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer reveal new villain Proximus Caesar on his actual throne, but features a scene where an ape is clad in a terrifying mask for what seems like a torture sequence. Check it out for yourself in the player above and look for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to be released in theaters on May 10.

20th Century Studios describes Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes as follows: "Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike."

Though set hundreds of years after the events of the previous trilogy of Planet of the Apes movies, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and despite the events of those films leading directly to this new movie, you can easily jump right into the new one if you want.

"I think so," director Was Ball previously said when asked if you can watch Kingdom without having seen the previous films. "They would be greatly rewarded by having knowledge of the previous movies, but it is certainly its own standalone story ... I am really hoping that an audience who goes to see this movie at least is aware that it is connected to other movies, even if they haven't seen them...But we try really hard to find that middle ground where we don't want to sit there and explain everything over again."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Cast

The cast for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is anchored by Owen Teague (IT) as Noa, a young chimpanzee. He's joined in the film by Kevin Duran (Locke & Key) as Proximus Caesar, a powerful chieftan that has appropriated human technology; Travis Jeffery as Anaya; Lydia Peckham as Soona, a female chimpanzee and a friend of Noa. Neil Sandilands as Koro; Peter Macon as Raka; and Freya Allan (The Witcher) as Mae, one of the few human characters to appear in the movie

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball and written by Josh Friedman and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison.

Planet of the Apes movie order explained

With the upcoming release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes there will officially be eleven movies in the Planet of the Apes franchise including:

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972)

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973)

Planet of the Apes (2001) – Tim Burton's standalone remake

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Though allusions to the classic movies released in the 1960s and 1970s can be found in all of the modern Planet of the Apes movies, fans eager to dive into the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes likely only need to watch th three movies made in the 2010s ahead of the film's release.