Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Rating Confirmed

Surprising few, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is going to be rated PG-13.

With Deadpool & Wolverine not set to hit theaters until June, the next major feature out from Disney is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Unlike the Deadpool sequel, the Planet of the Apes follow-up will have received a more family-friend rating. According to a new listing, the Motion Picture Association has given Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes a PG-13 rating for "intense sequences of sci-fi violence/action."

The Planet of the Apes movies, while intense, aren't typically too adult for families, and the rating matches that of the franchise's previous entries.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by newcomer Wes Ball, who was convinced to throw his hat in the ring after working on the canceled Mouse Guard with Matt Reeves.

"I know it sucks, whatever, but you've learned all this mo-cap stuff now and all this thing and you're friends with Matt. It's like why don't you do the next Planet of the Apes?"

"Honestly? I said, 'No thanks,'" Ball revealed earlier this year. "The trilogy was fine? It was a perfect little thing. It is like, 'Why do it? I'm not interested in doing a part four. It's not really fun. It's not very interesting.'" ... "I remember talking to my producing partner, Joe ... 'I have to find something else,' and then a week later... 'I think I know how to do this.' ... It's a big bold choice. We're going to do a giant cut after Caesar has died, but we're not going to abandon what has come before us, essentially. So we're still in that same world. We're still in that universe. And in fact, we get to play with the idea of what has happened with Caesar's legacy, what has survived, the whole buildings are dissolving away."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Cast

The cast for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is anchored by Owen Teague (IT) as Noa, a young chimpanzee. He's joined in the film by Kevin Duran (Locke & Key) as Proximus Caesar, a powerful chieftan that has appropriated human technology; Travis Jeffery as Anaya; Lydia Peckham as Soona, a female chimpanzee and a friend of Noa. Neil Sandilands as Koro; Peter Macon as Raka; and Freya Allan (The Witcher) as Mae, one of the few human characters to appear in the movie

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball and written by Josh Friedman and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10th.