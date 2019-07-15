Kingsman Prequel The King’s Man Trailer Released

The next chapter in the Kingsman movie franchise has officially arrived. On Monday, 20th Century Fox released the first look at The King’s Man, the upcoming prequel set in the same universe as the original films.

The King’s Man is set in the early 1900s, and follows the events that lead up to the creation of the titular Kingsman organization. While plot details beyond that are currently a little slim, we do know that the film will work in several real-life historical figures, with Ralph Fiennes playing T.E. Lawrence, Liam Neeson playing Herbert Kitchener, Daniel Bruhl playing Gelix Yusupov, Gemma Arterton playing Mata Hari, and Rhys Ifans playing the infamous Grigori Rasputin.

The film’s cast also includes Harris Dickinson as Conrad, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Lee Unwin, Matthew Goode as Tristan, and Stanley Tucci as Merlin.

After Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, this prequel is just the first in a long line of continuations of the franchise. A Statesman spinoff film – about the American-set characters introduced in The Golden Circle – is in the works, as well as a television series. A third official film in the franchise is also on the way, which would continue the present-day adventure of Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and company.

“The end of this movie [Golden Circle], if you think about it: you have Eggsy’s definitely going to go on a new journey.” Vaughn said of the franchise’s future earlier this year. “Galahad, or Harry Hart’s going on a new journey. Tequila’s going on a new journey. Jeff’s (Bridges) going on a new journey, Halle (Berry), the new agent Whiskey, is. The next movie is what happens to these characters. They’re definitely not going to be doing what you’ve seen them do before.”

“That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again,” Egerton previously confirmed. “I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me. His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting. I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”

The King’s Man is set to debut on February 14, 2020.