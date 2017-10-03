‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Wins Weekend Box Office After All

It was a tight race, but Kingsman: The Golden Circle managed to squeak past both It and Tom Cruise’s American Made to stay at the top of the box office this weekend.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Kingsman: The Golden Circle brought in $16.94 million against It‘s $16.9 million and American Made‘s $16.8 million. On Sunday, estimates had pegged It to bring in $17.3 million but the horror blockbuster fell short of projection opening the door for Kingsman to take the crown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And Kingsman: The Golden Circle, sequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, didn’t just beat out It in the domestic box office. The action spy comedy film also beat out It to top the overseas box office with $50 million, bringing the film’s 12-day global total up to more than $192.7 million.

The box office success of Kingsman: The Golden Circle will no doubt make director Matthew Vaughn happy. The director previously told ComicBook.com ahead of the film’s release that he hadn’t set out to make the sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service better, just that he wanted to continue the characters’ stories and create an “authentic” experience for the film.

“You don’t set out to make it better,” Vaughn said. “Well, I didn’t. Maybe he [Mark Strong] did. My job was to … I wanted to see these characters again, I wanted to see how they grew and I wanted to make an organic, authentic experience.”

Based on the box office numbers, it seems that audiences wanted that experience as well.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is currently in theaters.