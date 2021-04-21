✖

A biopic about legendary hard rock band KISS is in the works at Netflix. It will be titled Shout It Out Loud after the band's 1976 hit song of the same name. Netflix acquired the film from a fierce bidding war, with Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) directing the project. Script work is reportedly being done by Ole Sanders (Madonna's "Die Another Day" video), who is working off a draft by W. Blake Herron (The Bourne Identity, Role Models). KISS bandleaders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will reportedly be in "close cooperation" with the filmmakers.

As Deadline report, Shout It Out Loud will focus on Simmons and Stanley when they were "two misfit kids from Queens who formed an unlikely friendship, starting KISS after enlisting guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss. Trying to set themselves apart from the ‘hair’ bands of the day, they accented their power chords and pyrotechnics with makeup."

Indeed the film will be something of a true Americana story, as Simmons goes from being a young Hasidic Orthodox Jew of Israeli background to chasing the American Dream by way of becoming a rock n' roll sex symbol: "I remember walking out onto the street, seeing this Spanish girl jumping rope across the street, and staring at her long black hair slapping against this great butt,” Simmons once said. “It occurred to me this was better than religion. How could I get near that?” The answer to that question will ironically also be the main attraction of the biopic: sequences of KISS's over-the-top theatrics and pyrotechnics as the band rocks massive crowd in their signature stadium-sized concert events.

Simmons seems to be the central character of this oddball story; the young boy takes a geeky love of comics and infuses into the Glam Rock trend of the '70s and '80s to create the larger-than-life rock-god persona of KISS. The band has sold more than 100 million records (30 Gold and 14 Platinum milestones) and are forever immortalized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. KISS is currently on its "End of the Road Tour" which is to be the band's big finale to its nearly half a century of rocking stadiums; many expect the tour's final legs will be synchronized with the Netflix biopic, which is described as being "on a fast track" through production.

No word on casting - or just how adult in nature the project will be. Gene Simmons' 'romantic conquests' are enough to fill the plot of their own separate biopic...