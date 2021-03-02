Jodie Comer in Talks to Join Joaquin Phoenix in Apple TV+'s Kitbag

✖

With Joaquin Phoenix in the starring role and Ridley Scott behind the camera, there's already a bit of hype surrounding the upcoming Apple Studios film Kitbag. According to a new report that was published Tuesday, the film could soon be adding a major female lead as well. The report indicates that Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is in early talks to join Kitbag, and would be playing Josephine, the first wife of Phoneix's Napoleon Bonaparte. While the deal is not final, Comer is reportedly Scott's first choice for the role, especially after they've already worked together on the upcoming film The Last Duel.

The report indicates that Scott actually didn't know of Comer's Emmy-winning work on Killing Eve before casting her in The Last Duel, but was "blown away" by her performance in the upcoming film. It also indicates that Scott considered the Josephine role to be an incredibly important part of the narrative of Kitbag.

Kitbag will be written by The Man in the High Castle's David Scarpa, who previously collaborated with Scott on All the Money in the World. Scarpa is also writing the screenplay for Denis Villeneuve's take on Cleopatra, not to be confused with the recently-announced Gal Gadot/Patty Jenkins adaptation. The film's title is derived from the saying "There is a general's staff hidden in every soldier's kitbag."

In addition to Killing Eve, Comer is known for her roles as Elizabeth of York on The White Princess, Rey's mom in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and as Milly/Molotov Girl in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds-led blockbuster Free Guy.

“If there’s something that makes me go, ‘This is terrifying,’ then I think, ‘Jodie, this is what you need to do,’" Comer said of choosing roles in a 2020 interview with Net-A-Porter. "I think a challenge is very important, otherwise you feel like you plateau and you’re just bobbing along and not feeling satisfied.”

