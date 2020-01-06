Knives Out Star Jamie Lee Curtis Shows Off Rian Johnson Shirt Ahead of Golden Globes

Happy Golden Globes! Awards Season is officially kicking off tonight with the Ricky Gervais led 77th Annual Golden Globes. Many of our favorite movies of the year are up for awards at the Globes, including Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out. The film is competing for three big awards tonight: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Ana de Armas), and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Daniel Craig). One member of the cast recently took to social media to show their support ahead of the event. Jamie Lee Curtis, the actor best known for playing Laurie Strode in Halloween, posted a picture of herself in an amazing Knives Out themed t-shirt from Super Yaki.

Curtis also posted the image on Twitter, and got an excited response from Super Yaki:

For the Best Picture – Comedy or Musical award, Knives Out is going up against Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the Eddie Murphy led comedy Dolemite is My Name, and Rocketman, the musical biopic about Elton John.

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), Christopher Plummer (The Forger), and Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globes are airing on Sunday, January 5th, on NBC at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.