Knives Out Star Ana de Armas Hopes to Return for Sequel

Knives Out was undoubtedly one of the biggest cinematic surprises of the past year, with Rian Johnson's star-studded mystery captivating audiences at basically every turn. The film also helped properly introduce Ana de Armas to the masses, through her starring role as Marta Cabrera, a caretaker who believes she is responsible for the death of her patient, Harlan Thrombey. With a follow-up to Knives Out officially announced months ago, some have speculated if any of the plot threads from the first film will carry over, outside of the film's detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). As de Armas revealed in a recent interview with Flaunt, she would be more than willing to return to that world, if Johnson wanted to make it happen.

“I hope this is one of those surprises that 2021 will bring for me, a phone call from Rian!" de Armas exclaimed.

In the interview, de Armas also details the audition process for Knives Out, and how her initial perception of the character - who was initially billed in auditions simply as "Latina, caretaker, pretty" - were defied once she read the film's script.

“My character was a diamond,” de Armas said. “When they sent the whole script and I read the whole thing I realized ‘oh my gosh I have to do this.'"

“It was a great take on [the immigration debate],” de Armas added. “Johnson is a genius. Sometimes humor... sits better with people and people are more open, it resonates more when [the message] is straightforward. I think in this case, it was a very smart thing to do.”

While Johnson has already said that the Knives Out follow-up will feature almost entirely new characters - outside of Blanc - his rapport with de Armas' Marta could certainly justify some sort of cameo appearance. Whether or not that will be the case remains to be seen, as Johnson is currently working on the film's script.

"I’m actually writing another Knives Out," Johnson explained in an interview last month. "It’s been such a mindf-ck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I’m starting with a blank page. It’s not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

