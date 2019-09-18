New Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out Released

Get ready for a dysfunctional family unlike any other, as the latest trailer for Knives Out has officially arrived. On Wednesday, Lionsgate debuted the second trailer for the upcoming murder mystery, which will be the latest film directed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Rian Johnson. Given how much positive buzz the film has already gotten from critics, and the fact that the first trailer broke the Internet with a memorable R-rated rant from Chris Evans’ character, it will certainly be interesting to see what this new trailer brings.

Knives Out centers around the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who passes away suddenly during his 85th birthday party. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is soon on the case, and suspects that someone from Thrombey’s family could be behind the death.

Knives Out also stars Lakeith Stanfield as Detective Elliot, Ana de Armas as Marta Cabrera, Toni Collette as Joni Thrombey, Michael Shannon as Walt Thrombey, Jaeden Martell as Jacob Thrombey, Katherine Langford as Meg Thrombey, Jamie Lee Curtis as Linda Drysdale-Thrombey, Don Johnson as Richard Drysdale-Thrombey, and Chris Evans as Ransom Drysdale-Thrombey. Frank Oz is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role.

“It’s nice to play somebody a little more vile,” Evans, who previously starred as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently said of his Knives Out character. “I don’t always get the opportunity to play someone who’s so despicable; so yeah it’s fun.”

Knives Out also serves as the first project Johnson has released after The Last Jedi, with the director experimenting in other genres before returning to a galaxy far far away in his own Star Wars trilogy.

“The truth is they’re still figuring out their schedule, their game plan, so if it’s possible for me to squeeze in another film before or while working on that, I will,” Johnson recently explained.

Knives Out will be released in theaters on November 27th.