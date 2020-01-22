Knives Out Home Video Release Date Revealed

With a slew of award nominations and positive buzz, Knives Out remains one of the most buzzed-about films to come out in 2019. The murder mystery film captivated audiences when it debuted in theaters last fall — and it looks like viewers won’t have to wait long to experience the fun again. On Tuesday, it was announced that Knives Out will be released on digital HD on February 7th, and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 25th.

This is a twisted web, and we are not finished untangling it… #KnivesOut is coming to Digital 2/7, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD 2/25! 🔪 — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) January 21, 2020

Knives Out is written and directed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Rian Johnson, with a cast that also includes Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Lakeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer. The film recently received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There were things I knew I loved about the genre that I wanted to definitely have in the movie — like the sequence where everybody is questioned, and you get to investigate the past through all these different perspectives, and then the big denouement with the detective at the end, where he ties together the whole case,” Johnson told The Verge in a previous interview. “That’s one of my favorite types of scenes in all of fiction and I knew I wanted to do a barn-burner one of those.”

“One other motivating factor isn’t really leaving behind something from the genre, but something from recent examples of the genre that I wanted to get away from: they’re all period pieces,” Johnson continued. “I feel like we’ve come to think of the genre as this cloistered little hermetically sealed jewel box, and these stories end up always being either period pieces or “timeless” — if they talk about class, it’s in the context of way back when in Britain. And knowing that Agatha Christie was writing to contemporary British society when she was writing them, the notion of taking this genre and plugging it into contemporary American society seemed like it could maybe yield some fresh things.”

Are you excited to see Knives Out get its home release? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.