Keanu Reeves Fans Are Discovering Knock Knock on Netflix and Wondering What They Just Watched
Often times, when a lesser-known movie with a big star arrives on Netflix, it tends to perform rather well. People are drawn to the actor or actress in the lead role and they learn about the film for the very first time, in turn giving the title a rather successful debut on the streaming service. Such is the case this week with the movie Knock Knock, starring Keanu Reeves. Released in 2015, the thriller was widely panned by critics and didn't have a lot of support from fans, but its certainly getting attention now.
Ever since arriving on Netflix on November 1st, Knock Knock has been a hit. The film has been a staple of the Netflix Top 10 since its arrival, and currently ranks as the #3 title on the entire service. People are watching Knock Knock, but most are coming to regret the decision.
If you take a look at Twitter, and search for tweets about Knock Knock, you'll find quite a few baffling reactions to the movie. Some people are asking why Reeves took the role, some are simply explaining that the movie is insane, and most are wondering what they just watched. Reading through the reactions is actually a pretty entertaining exercise.
You can take a look at a few of the best reactions below.
Moral of the Story
Just watched the movie Knock Knock with Keanu Reeves
Moral of the story: Don't watch the movie Knock Knock with Keanu Reeves...— David Willsey FF (@willson8tor) November 3, 2020
Wild AF
Yooo “Knock Knock” on Netflix with Keanu Reeves is wild af. I’m lost for words🤭— Blessed_Boi (@Naroiv) November 3, 2020
Do Not Recommend
That new movie ‘Knock Knock’ on Netflix with Keanu Reeves was complete trash & I’m mad I watched the whole thing lol 10/10 do NOT recommend .— QUEEN C 💋 (@QueenC____) November 3, 2020
Crazy Movie
#Nowwatching Knock Knock with #KeanuReeves! This is a crazy movie!— Don't Ask (@Dont_Ask_Me_Pls) November 3, 2020
WTF
Just watched #knockknock with Keanu reeves and wtf 😂😂— Marquis (@41heis) November 3, 2020
Can't Even Finish It
This Keanu Reeves movie, Knock Knock, is so agitating I can’t even finish it.— 🎃🅴🅻🅻🅴🎃 (@slowtotweet) November 3, 2020
1/10
21/31: Knock Knock (2015) - 1/10— Ty Randerson (@tyranderson) November 3, 2020
What a stupid plot, followed by the worst casting for that plot. This is the only time I'll say Keanu Reeves was a bad choice.
Also, a major plot point revolved around two 30 year old actresses playing 15 year old characters. This was all so dumb
One of Keanu's Worst
That movie knock knock is old & possibly one of Keanu Reeves worst movies 🥴— Meeks World (@Meekaliciouz) November 3, 2020
What Was That?
i watched knock knock, the movie with keanu reeves... what the hell was that— rosyln (@bellaschevy) November 2, 2020
Messed Up
ok that knock knock movie on netflix with keanu reeves was messed up. 🤦🏽♀️— 𝕓𝕒𝕓𝕪.🌺 (@mermaidlea) November 2, 2020