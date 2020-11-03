Keanu Reeves Fans Are Discovering Knock Knock on Netflix and Wondering What They Just Watched

Often times, when a lesser-known movie with a big star arrives on Netflix, it tends to perform rather well. People are drawn to the actor or actress in the lead role and they learn about the film for the very first time, in turn giving the title a rather successful debut on the streaming service. Such is the case this week with the movie Knock Knock, starring Keanu Reeves. Released in 2015, the thriller was widely panned by critics and didn't have a lot of support from fans, but its certainly getting attention now.

Ever since arriving on Netflix on November 1st, Knock Knock has been a hit. The film has been a staple of the Netflix Top 10 since its arrival, and currently ranks as the #3 title on the entire service. People are watching Knock Knock, but most are coming to regret the decision.

If you take a look at Twitter, and search for tweets about Knock Knock, you'll find quite a few baffling reactions to the movie. Some people are asking why Reeves took the role, some are simply explaining that the movie is insane, and most are wondering what they just watched. Reading through the reactions is actually a pretty entertaining exercise.

You can take a look at a few of the best reactions below.