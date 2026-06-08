KPop Demon Hunters Fans Are Divided Over THAT Shocking Parody in Hit New Movie, “Painful To Sit Through”

This past weekend not only saw the return of the Scary Movie franchise to the big screen after more than a decade, but with the original creators of the franchise, The Wayans Brothers, back in control of the franchise they created. Given that the first Scary Movie back in 2000 was largely a parody of the Scream franchise, now is the perfect time for the series to make its return as the Scream movies are truly bigger than ever. Furthermore, the time since the last Scary Movie has seen the horror genre grow and change in countless ways, with countless horror films that were ripe for parody.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As we know, Scary Movie made sure to make as many of them the butt of its jokes as it could, from The Substance to Weapons and Sinners to Get Out. That said, the Scary Movie franchise has always gone out of its way to do parodies of other media that’s culturally relevant, like The Matrix and The Usual Suspects in the original film. In the new Scary Movie, one of those targets the movie set its sights on is KPop Demon Hunters, complete with an X-rated parody of the Oscar-winning song “Golden.” The joke has also divided fans, with many calling it the best part of the film and others calling it “painful.”

Scary Movie’s KPOP Demon Hunters Parody Gets Roasted

In the context of the new Scary Movie, the KPop Demon Hunters parody happens in exactly the manner one might expect, as Marlon Wayans’ character, Shorty, whose jokes across the entire film are exclusively marijuana-based, smokes too much weed and hallucinates an encounter with the KPop Demon Hunters. The film does make the surprise move of having this sequence be animated, though, with Shorty singing the weed-inspired parody of “Golden.”

Rather than Golden’s lines of “Oh, I’m done hidin’ now I’m shinin’, Like I’m born to be,” the Scary Movie parody has Shorty sing “Now im flying, time for dining cuz I got the munchies.” Followed by “we about to be tokin, gonna be, gonna be smokin’” rather than the titular “You know together we’re glowing, Gonna be, gonna be goldеn.” The song is also accompanied by Shorty taking all three of the lead characters from the film to bed, all while a parody of “Derpy” from the film tries to watch.

A somewhat scandalous attempt at humor for a beloved kids movie has naturally drawn some criticism, though, with some viewers taking to social media to make a note about how this specific joke either didn’t work at all or made them uneasy, like watching an actual scary movie. “That K-pop Demon Hunters parody in Scary Movie 6 was so painful to sit through,” one user wrote, accompanying it with a gif of Jim Carrey gagging from Dumb and Dumber. Another added, “I keep wondering what the point was of the Shorty scene in Scary Movie where he referenced K-pop demon hunters, because literally it didn’t give me even a shred of amusement.”

How it felt sitting through the k-pop demon hunters scene in scary movie pic.twitter.com/KURRU1Q1Wp — Houston (@houstniscool) June 7, 2026

For what it’s worth, though, there were plenty of others who saw Scary Movie and thought the KPop Demon Hunters gag in the film was among the best moments. “The KPOP Demon Hunters bit in Scary Movie 6 was so f–king hilarious,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Watching scary movie 6 today the way they took the piss out of trump and Kai and demon hunters was funny af 🤣💀”

K-pop Demon Hunters in Scary Movie was NOT on my bingo card 😭😭🤣🤣 — Ali ✌🏼 (@AyyItsAlii) June 6, 2026

Even if some KPop Demon Hunters fans didn’t like how the parody of the film went down in Scary Movie, the box office tells a different story. Over the weekend, Scary Movie opened to $106 million at the global box office, with $55 million of that total coming from domestic audiences alone. It marks the biggest opening for a comedy since 2014’s 22 Jump Street, and the biggest opening of the Scary Movie franchise.

All that in mind, don’t be surprised when a Scary Movie 7 is very quickly announced and arrives in theaters in a year or two. Fans should also brace themselves for another KPop Demon Hunters gag in that film too, as the sequel is scheduled to arrive in 2029, meaning Scary Movie could sneak another jab in before its return.