Kraven the Hunter Fan Art Shows Aaron Taylor Johnson Taking on Venom

Sony Pictures has been pretty busy releasing their latest Spider-Man film, the sequel to the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse received some pretty decent reviews and opened to the biggest domestic debut of the year. But Sony Pictures has also been developing some other Spider-Man-related movies, like Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter. Kraven the Hunter recently released the first official trailer for the film, and it gave fans a decent look at the upcoming project. Some of the major things revealed in the trailer for Kraven the Hunter were his official costume as well as the first look at the villain of the film, Rhino. One fan feels like Kraven the Hunter should take on Venom (Tom Hardy) after he takes on Rhino, and they created a cool design that shows how that could look.

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Venomhology created a new design that expands on Taylor-Johnson's look in Kraven the Hunter and shows him taking down Venom. In the fan art, Taylor-Johnson is wearing his new Kraven the Hunter costume, which is equipped with a spear he used to take down Venom. While we don't know if this matchup will ever happen, it will surely be interesting to see. You can check out the Kraven the Hunter fan art below.

What is Kraven the Hunter About?

Sony Pictures describes the film as follows, "Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film."

Joining Taylor-Johnson in the Kraven movie are Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Calypso; Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) as Kraven's half-brother, Dmitri Smerdyakov, who in the comics is the masked master of disguise the Chameleon; and Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) as Kraven and Dmitri's father, Nikolai Kravinoff.

Kraven the Hunter opens only in theaters on October 6th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the film

What do you think about the Kraven the Hunter fan art? Are you excited to see Aaron Taylor Johnson in the role? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!