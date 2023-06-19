Kraven the Hunter Reveals First Look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Spider-Man Villain

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven is on the hunt. On Monday, Sony Pictures revealed the official teaser poster for its first R-rated Spider-Man Universe spin-off Kraven the Hunter, showing the Bullet Train star in a comic book-accurate costume with the tagline: "Villains aren't born. They're made." The new poster comes alongside the first Kraven the Hunter trailer, which Sony screened exclusively for attendees at CinemaCon in April. The R-rated footage — which dropped F-bombs and showed bloody violence — teased the hunter becoming the hunted with the arrival of another Spider-Man villain: the Rhino (Alessandro Nivola).

See the Kraven the Hunter poster below.

Joining Taylor-Johnson in the Kraven movie are Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Calypso; Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) as Kraven's half-brother, Dmitri Smerdyakov, who in the comics is the masked master of disguise the Chameleon; and Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) as Kraven and Dmitri's father, Nikolai Kravinoff.

The official synopsis: "Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film."

Director J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) is "really excited about what he's got in front of him and really excited about the way people will receive it," Crowe teased in a previous interview. According to Crowe, Sony's Marvel adaptation takes place in an "unexpectedly dark world."

Kraven the Hunter opens only in theaters this October.