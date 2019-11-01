Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Go All in on Christmas with Their Halloween Costumes

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are at it again! Earlier this week, the couple showed off their matching Halloween pajamas and now they’ve got a hilarious costume to add to their photo collection. Bell, who is best known for starring in Veronica Mars, The Good Place, and Frozen, just posted a photo to Instagram that shows her and Shepard, who is currently starring in Bless This Mess on ABC, rocking some Christmas-themed Halloween costumes. The two are dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus while their kids are dressed as a tree and reindeer.

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas, Halloween! 🎄🎃🎄🎃🎄🎃🎄🎃🎄🎃🎄 A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 31, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT

“Merry Christmas, Halloween! 🎄🎃🎄🎃🎄🎃🎄🎃🎄🎃🎄,” Bell wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Can’t wait to see your spooky Christmas card this year! 😳,” @justinlong wrote.

“Too dang early. But, ok. It’s all good and cute,” @francemariem added.

“The best best best Halloween costumes!!!!,” @melaniejcortese replied.

“I feel like I want to be angry at this costume b/c Halloween isn’t even over yet….but that’s the beauty of it,” @linsabelle wrote.

Bell will be heard next as Anna in Frozen 2, which is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and will also see the return of Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf). In addition to the core four returning cast members, Frozen 2 will feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below.

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.