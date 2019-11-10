Kristen Bell Shares Her Love for Idina Menzel by Posting Frozen 2 Premiere Photos

Disney fans only have less than two weeks until the long-awaited Frozen 2 hits theaters. The new film will see the return of Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf. The cast reunited this week for the movie’s world premiere as well as a magical trip to Disneyland, and it’s clear they have a lot of love for each other. In fact, Bell recently posted some photos to Instagram from the premiere and let her love for her onscreen sister known in the post’s caption. The post features an image of Bell and Menzel holding hands as well as the full cast together on stage during there event.

View this post on Instagram Always and forever i love you, @idinamenzel ❄❄❄❤❤❤👑👑👑 #frozen2 A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Nov 8, 2019 at 6:58pm PST

“Always and forever i love you, @idinamenzel ❄❄❄❤❤❤👑👑👑 #frozen2,” Bell wrote.

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the love:

“Absolutely fucjing stunning,” @mistergarf (Mae Whitman) wrote.

“SWOON,” @taylerlynnmusic added.

“You ladies are what dreams are made of! Thank you for being such beautiful princesses for all the other little princesses,” @maryannanguyen replied.

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and will also feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

In addition to Frozen 2, it was recently revealed that Bell would be returning for the new Gossip Girl from HBO Max to reprise her role as the voice of the series.

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.