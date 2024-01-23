Kung Fu Panda 4 Kicks up New Character Posters

Skadoosh! That's the sound of Kung Fu Panda 4 character posters hitting the internet, kicking up new looks at the return of Po (voice of Jack Black), the legendary Dragon Warrior, and the sequel's cast of characters. Newcomers include Po's protège, the fox thief Zhen (Awkwafina), and a new threat to the Valley of Peace: the shape-shifting sorceress The Chameleon (Voila Davis), who is out to possess the kung fu of every master villain. Among them? Po's original opponent, Tai Lung (Ian McShane), the challenger defeated by Po and sent to the Spirit Realm in 2008's Kung Fu Panda.

DreamWorks debuted the new posters, below, featuring Po's father Li (Bryan Cranston), Mr. Ping (James Hong), and Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman). Also making their debut is Han (Loki's Ke Huy Quan), the pangolin leader of the Den of Thieves.

In Kung Fu Panda 4, after three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior, is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position.



Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon, a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm. So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen, a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.

Mike Mitchell (DreamWorks Animation's Trolls, Shrek Forever After) directs the fourquel with co-director Stephanie Ma Stine (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), taking over from trilogy director Jennifer Yuh Nelson. Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger, who wrote the first three Kung Fu Panda movies as well as Trolls and Trolls World Tour, penned the script.



Kung Fu Panda 4 kicks into theaters March 8.