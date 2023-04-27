Kung Fu Panda 4 First Details Revealed by Jack Black

Universal held their annual CinemaCon panel earlier in the evening, and they revealed a bunch of things ranging from film to animation. Christopher Nolan presented a new look at his upcoming film Oppenheimer, and we got the details on a new animated film from Illumination. But one of the more interesting things from the panel has to be Jack Black coming on stage to read a synopsis of Kung Fu Panda 4 in a way that only the actor could do. Black revealed the story for Kung Fu Panda 4, which sees Po (Black) searching for a successor and taking on an interesting new villain named the Chameleon. ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis attended the event and gave a description of what Black said on stage.

Jack Black dramatically read a synopsis for Kung Fu Panda 4, where Po is looking for his successor and fighting a villain, The Chameleon, who can summon villains he's beaten in the past. It was an impressive and funny bit. #CinemaConhttps://t.co/DPEkGXuNTR pic.twitter.com/YPStabC3Pz — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 27, 2023

When Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Be Released?

Universal previously announced that fourth film in the franchise is currently in the works, and is set for a theatrical release date of March 8, 2024. The film will follow the further adventures of wide-eyed Po in ancient China, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite. A director for the film has yet to be announced. The first Kung Fu Panda film debuted in 2008, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature soon after. Subsequent sequels were released in 2011 and 2016.

The Kung Fu Panda films star Jack Black as Po, with the ensemble also including Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Seth Rogen as Mantis, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Lucy Liu as Viper, David Cross as Crane, James Hong as Mr. Ping, and Randall Duk Kim as Oogway.

Jack Black Recently Returned for Kung Fu Panda Series on Netflix

Netflix and Dreamworks describe Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight as follows, "Jack Black returns to KUNG FU PANDA in the new series KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way."

