Kung Fu Panda 4 Director on Full Circle Ending, Original Villain Returns For Po

Po, the legendary Dragon Warrior, is returning for a new adventure this weekend when Kung Fu Panda 4 is released in theaters. In this new movie, Po faces perhaps his greatest challenge yet, and without many of the tools and allies he had aiding him in previous endeavors. Ahead of the film's debut, director Mike Mitchel spoke to ComicBook.com about this journey brings Po's story full circle, finding new ways to explore the beloved character.

"When I was producing the third film, we're like, 'Wow, we're really wrapping up.' And so for this one, probably why it took so long to get to the big screen is we didn't start on this until we are sure we had the right story," Mitchell told us. "It's all about finding that perfect story. We don't want to just tell another one. It's got to be something that evolves Po and Po has got to learn something he's got to really advance to the next level.

"If you remember, in the previous film, he had already gotten to the top. He did it. He's the Dragon Warrior. That's what he wanted, who knew in part one he could achieve all this? So for this one we thought, what if we took all that away? How would you feel? And within that we found some really great themes, some really heavy themes that we thought were important for this day and age."

Not only does Po's journey have to evolve in Kung Fu Panda 4, but the franchise also has to find a way to continue elevating its villains. In order to establish the evil of this new villain, The Chameleon (Viola Davis), the franchise brought back Ian McShane's Tai Lung, the villain from the first Kung Fu Panda.

According to Mitchell, there was no other plan for the story if they couldn't get McShane back to reprise his role. Fortunately, it wasn't an issue.

"There was no alternate plan. We locked into [Tai Lung's return]," Mitchell said. "And, I got to say, one of the things that I think this franchise stands the test of time, it's Jack Black as the Kung Fu Panda, but it's also the villains. I think this is the greatest franchise in the world based on the villains. I think it has created the best villains of all time. And my favorite is Tai Lung. And so for this one we're like, 'Man, we better kill it with this villain and make sure that she is more formidable than the previous three.' I feel that we did it. And part of that was bringing Tai Lung back just to prove that we knew what we're doing. And I'm such a huge fan of Ian McShane as well. It's a blast to work with him."

Kung Fu Panda 4 hits theaters on March 8th.