‘The Meg’ Holds Onto Second Place at the Box Office Over Labor Day Weekend

For the third weekend in a row, Crazy Rich Asians and The Meg will remain the top two films at the box office, even as the weekend extends to four days for the Labor Day holiday.

The Meg is likely to consume another $12-13 million at the box office over the holiday weekend. That four-day total will bring the film’s domestic box office to $112 million. The film has also made $306 million in international markets.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout will stand neck-and-neck with newcomer Operation Finale for third place over the weekend. Both films are projected to earn $8.2-8.3 million.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout has already earned $198 million in North America and another $355 million overseas.

Operation Finale is a post-World War II historical drama starring Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley. The film debuted on Wednesday to $1 million and earned another $1.7 million on Friday. The film’s plot follows Israeli Mossad agents on a mission to capture an SS officer who played a key role in the Holocaust and who has been living in secret in Argentina. The film has received mixed reviews from critics.

John Cho’s Searching will land in sixth with $6-7 million. The film is a thriller told through computer windows.

Christopher Robin, Disney’s live-action Winnie the Pooh movie, will earn another $7.3 million over the four-day weekend. The film’s total will stand at $87.7 million.

Melissa McCarthy’s Happytime Murders will fall to seventh place with $5.3 million after a third-place opening last weekend, the weakest of McCarthy’s career. The film is directed by Brian Henson, the son of Jim Henson and chairman of the Jim Henson Company. The film sees McCarthy teaming up with a puppet detective to investigate a string of murders in Los Angeles. Its total is expected to stand at $17.9 million at the end of the weekend.

Keep reading to see the top 10 movies at the box office this Labor Day weekend.

1. Crazy Rich Asians

Week Three

Friday: $5.8 million

Weekend: $30 million

Total: $118.7 million

Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. Thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now contend with jealous socialites, quirky relatives and something far, far worse — Nick’s disapproving mother.

Crazy Rich Asians is adapted from the novel written by Kevin Kwan. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh.

2. The Meg

Week Four

Friday: $2.3 million

Weekend: $13 million

Total: $123 million

A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, rescue diver Jonas Taylor must save the crew and the ocean itself from an unimaginable threat — a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.

The Meg is directed by Jon Turteltaub from a screenplay by Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber, and Erich Hoeber, based on the book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten. The film stars Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, and Cliff Curtis.

3. Operation Finale

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.7 million

Weekend: $8.3 million

Fifteen years after the end of World War II, a team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina to track down Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who masterminded the transportation logistics that brought millions of innocent Jews to their deaths in concentration camps. Hoping to sneak him out of the country to stand trial, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal.

Operation Finale is directed by Chris Weitz and written by Matthew Orton. The film stars Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Lior Raz, Mélanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, and Joe Alwyn.

4. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Week Six

Friday: $1.55 million

Weekend: $8.2 million

Total: $205.2 million

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions. Arms dealer John Lark and a group of terrorists known as the Apostles plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia. When the weapons go missing, Ethan and his crew find themselves in a desperate race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby.

5. Christopher Robin

Week Five

Friday: $1.2 million

Weekend: $5.5 million

Total: $87.7 million

Christopher Robin — now a family man living in London — receives a surprise visit from his old childhood pal, Winnie-the-Pooh. With Christopher’s help, Pooh embarks on a journey to find his friends — Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo. Once reunited, the lovable bear and the gang travel to the big city to help Christopher rediscover the joy of life.

Christopher Robin is a live-action film inspired by Disney’s Winnie the Pooh franchise. The film stars Ewan McGregor as the titular character alongside Hayley Atwell, as well as the voices of Jim Cummings and Brad Garrett.

6. Searching

Week Two

Friday: $1.9 million

Weekend: $6.6 million

Total: $7.1 million

After David Kim (John Cho)’s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter’s laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter’s digital footprints before she disappears forever.

Searching is directed by Aneesh Chaganty from a script by Chaganty and Sev Ohanian. The film stars John Cho and Debra Messing.

7. Happytime Murders

Week Two

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $5.3 million

Total: $17.9 million

In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives — one human and the other a puppet — must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show.

The Happytime Murders is directed by Brian Henson from a script by Todd Berger. The film stars Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, Elizabeth Banks, and Bill Barretta as Phil Philips.

8. BlacKkKlansman

Week Four

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $5.3 million

Total: $39.4 million

From visionary filmmaker Spike Lee comes the incredible true story of an American hero. It’s the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The young detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), into the undercover investigation of a lifetime. Together, they team up to take down the extremist hate group as the organization aims to sanitize its violent rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream. Produced by the team behind the Academy-Award winning Get Out.

9. Alpha

Week Three

Friday: $998,000 million

Weekend: $5.3 million

Total: $28.2 million

Young Keda tries to survive alone in the wilderness after he’s left for dead during his first hunt with his Cro-Magnon tribe. He soon forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, Keda and the wolf must now trek through a harsh and unforgiving landscape to make it home before winter.

Alpha is directed by Albert Hughes from a screenplay by Daniele Sebastian Wiedenhaupt, based on a story by Hughes. The film stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela, and Jens Hultén.

10. Mile 22

Week Three

Friday: $883,000 million

Weekend: $5.3 million

Total: $32.8 million

CIA operative James Silva leads a small but lethal paramilitary team on an urgent and dangerous mission. They must transport a foreign intelligence asset from an American embassy in Southeast Asia to an airfield for extraction — a distance of 22 miles. Silva and the soldiers soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset.

Mile 22 is directed by Peter Berg, written by Lea Carpenter with story by credits for Carpenter and Graham Roland, and stars Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey.